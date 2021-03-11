Internships and fellowships
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Sheridan Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve Veterans today.
Training for health professions
The VA Sheridan Healthcare System partners with several colleges, universities, and medical schools. Each year we train interns and residents in various specialties.
To apply for an internship, residency, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our program coordinators. Our programs include:
Clinical Psychology Internship Program
Dr. Barbara Ziegler
Director, Psychology Training
Sheridan VA Medical Center
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801
Email: barbara.ziegler@va.gov
Phone: 307-675-3640
Pharmacy Residency Program
Kelly L. Moran, PharmD, BCPS, VHA-CM
Sheridan VA Medical Center
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801
Email: kelly.moran@va.gov
Phone: 307-675-3216
To find out more about our associated health care programs, or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact Human Resources:
Sheridan VA Medical Center
Human Resources
1898 Fort Road
Building 4
First floor
Sheridan, WY 82801
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Phone: 866-822-6714, ext. 3517