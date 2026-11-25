Nursing assistants--the heart of patient care

As a nursing assistant, you can make a difference every day by providing compassionate, hands-on care to Veterans. Because of that dedication, you'll also build meaningful relationships with patients and become an essential part of their care journey.

Join our team as a nursing assistant

We're currently offering up to a $5,000 sign-on BONUS, plus as a Federal employee at the Sheridan VA Medical Center you'll earn unmatched benefits:

Paid time off

13 to 26 days paid vacation

13 sick days annually (no limit on accumulation)

11 paid Federal holidays

Paid Parental Leave

Premium Pay

Weekend premium: 25% of base pay

Evening & night (6pm-6am) Shift Premium: 10% of base pay

Holiday Premium: 100% of base pay

Multiple Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance Plans

Federal Employee Retirement Plan

401K (Thrift Savings Plan) with 5% matching contribution

Federal Employee Retirement basic benefits (Annual Pension Benefit)

Scholarship & Student Loan Reimbursement Programs

Child Care Subsidy Program (income based)

VIDEO: Why Sheridan?

Our community Travel and Tourism created this short, 30-second video on just some of the highlights of choosing to come to Sheridan--check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXY4snbc5mU

Come join us at the Sheridan VA

To get started, go to USAJobs.com, where you can apply.

If you have questions, you can also contact our Nurse Recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov