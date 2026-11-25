Nursing Assistants
Are you looking to get your foot in the door with a rewarding health care career that has outstanding benefits? Now is the time! The Sheridan VA Medical Center is offering comprehensive health benefits, generous leave, and retirement plans tailored to your future. Thrive with the benefits that work for you, your family, and your future, as you care for those who have served.
Now Hiring!
Join us in Sheridan, Wyoming, where history, purpose, and natural beauty come together. Work at our historic military fort-turned-medical center while enjoying stunning views of the Bighorn Mountains, abundant wildlife, endless outdoor recreation, and the peaceful charm of Wyoming living.
Nursing assistants--the heart of patient care
As a nursing assistant, you can make a difference every day by providing compassionate, hands-on care to Veterans. Because of that dedication, you'll also build meaningful relationships with patients and become an essential part of their care journey.
Join our team as a nursing assistant
We're currently offering up to a $5,000 sign-on BONUS, plus as a Federal employee at the Sheridan VA Medical Center you'll earn unmatched benefits:
Paid time off
- 13 to 26 days paid vacation
- 13 sick days annually (no limit on accumulation)
- 11 paid Federal holidays
- Paid Parental Leave
Premium Pay
- Weekend premium: 25% of base pay
- Evening & night (6pm-6am) Shift Premium: 10% of base pay
- Holiday Premium: 100% of base pay
Multiple Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance Plans
Federal Employee Retirement Plan
- 401K (Thrift Savings Plan) with 5% matching contribution
- Federal Employee Retirement basic benefits (Annual Pension Benefit)
Scholarship & Student Loan Reimbursement Programs
Child Care Subsidy Program (income based)
VIDEO: Why Sheridan?
Our community Travel and Tourism created this short, 30-second video on just some of the highlights of choosing to come to Sheridan--check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXY4snbc5mU
Come join us at the Sheridan VA
To get started, go to USAJobs.com, where you can apply.
If you have questions, you can also contact our Nurse Recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov
Still not sure? Here are the top 10 reasons to work at VA
There are a lot of places you could build a career. But VA can offer opportunities, camaraderie, and satisfaction unlike any other. Here are just a few of the ways a job at VA stands out from the crowd.
1. The best patients — Veterans!
- Give back to America’s heroes and help improve life for them and their families every day.
- Develop genuine bonds with patients to help you better meet their unique needs.
- Serve the most distinct group of Veterans in history and help them overcome a variety of health challenges.
2. The mission to serve America
- We are united to deliver on President Lincoln’s promise to honor and care for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country.
- Our culture is defined through our “I CARE” set of core values: integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence. Every day, we’re dedicated to showing how much we care for our Veterans.
3. Nation’s largest health care system
- Each year, we serve over 9 million Veterans in 1,300-plus health care facilities throughout all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.
- We employ more than 300,000 health care professionals and support staff across the nation.
- A leader in clinical innovation and surgical quality, we perform over 300,000 surgical procedures annually.
4. Innovation and cutting-edge technology
- Be empowered to innovate through our Innovation Ecosystem, a catalyst for health care discovery that advances care delivery and service.
- VA is a leader in telehealth, with over 2 million Veterans accessing care through telehealth in 2021.
- We offer state-of-the-art tools, including speech-recognition capabilities, virtual technologies, mobile devices, and renowned knowledge-based resources.
5. Education support
- We offer a broad range of scholarships, tuition reimbursement, and loan repayment programs, as well as other educational opportunities to help you in your lifelong quest for learning.
- Employees with federal student loans may be eligible for the national Public Student Loan Forgiveness program.
- We conduct the largest medical education program in the country, with approximately 122,000 health professions trainees receiving clinical training at VA each year in partnership with over 1,500 unique colleges and universities.
6. Work-life balance
- Enjoy flexible schedules, and sometimes even remote work options, to accommodate your needs and lifestyle.
- Take advantage of on-site perks, like child care, dining facilities, and fitness centers.
- Receive generous vacation and personal leave, including 13-26 paid days off, 13 sick days, and 11 paid federal holidays.
7. Exceptional career benefits
- Choose from a variety of high-quality health care plans, as well as flexible spending accounts.
- Plan for the future with access to the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), life insurance, and long-term care insurance.
- Get protection from malpractice lawsuits, at no cost to you, under federal tort laws.
- Receive up to 15 days a year of military leave support for reservists and National Guard.
8. Team-based, patient-focused
- Dedicated professionals work on Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) to coordinate Veterans care and promote total health and wellness.
- We’re a leader in patient satisfaction with more than half of VA hospitals receiving top marks on the 2022 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems patient survey report.
- We integrate across the continuum of care — including providing mental health integration in clinical practice and embedding clinical pharmacists in primary care.
9. Live and work anywhere
- One active, unrestricted state license allows you to practice in any VA facility nationwide.
- Wherever life may lead, you can seek employment at any facility with an open position and transfer with no loss of benefits.
- With our integrated system, you’re free to explore new areas of career development and pursue opportunities anywhere within VA.
10. Leadership training
- You have 24/7 access to many online courses and training options to help advance your career.
- We offer ongoing internal training opportunities to employees at all employment levels, from mandatory developmental programs to competitive opportunities.
- Through our Leadership Development Framework (LDF), targeted learning and development resources support you in both your career and at home.