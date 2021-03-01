 Skip to Content
VA Shreveport health care

At VA Shreveport Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center

510 East Stoner Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71101-4243
Main phone: 318-221-8411
Mental health clinic: 318-990-5051
Stories

Shreveport VA employee elected to top spot at American Legion

Linda Resendez, an Occupational Therapist at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has been elected American Legion District 4 Commander in Northwest Louisiana.

Linda Resendez portrait
