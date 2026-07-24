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VA Shreveport health care

At Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

510 East Stoner Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71101-4243

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Shreveport health care

Stories

We understand that things happen in our daily lives. It's okay.

Please don't no show for an appointment. please call us to cancel instead.

Trevor Bohannon, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and longtime musician, is striking a new chord in 2026 — performing for those who served.

Man with beard and glasses holding guitar in front of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center sign.

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