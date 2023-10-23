Shreveport, LA OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration

OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration

OBVAMC is having a Veterans Day Celebration in the front circle on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included in the celebration will be the Marine Cake Cutting Ceremony as well as a Marine Color Guard performance. There will be a B-52 Stratofortress fly over along with a food truck convoy. Guest speaker for the event is Army National Guard, Major John Waller. We are in the process of confirming a local marching band to perform.