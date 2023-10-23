Shreveport, LA OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration
OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Front circle and main lobby of the medical center
510 East Stoner Avenue
Shreveport, LA
Cost:
Free
OBVAMC is having a Veterans Day Celebration in the front circle on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included in the celebration will be the Marine Cake Cutting Ceremony as well as a Marine Color Guard performance. There will be a B-52 Stratofortress fly over along with a food truck convoy. Guest speaker for the event is Army National Guard, Major John Waller. We are in the process of confirming a local marching band to perform.