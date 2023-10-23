Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Shreveport, LA OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration

OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Front circle and main lobby of the medical center

510 East Stoner Avenue

Shreveport, LA

Cost:

Free

OBVAMC is having a Veterans Day Celebration in the front circle on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Included in the celebration will be the Marine Cake Cutting Ceremony as well as a Marine Color Guard performance.  There will be a B-52 Stratofortress fly over along with a food truck convoy.  Guest speaker for the event is Army National Guard, Major John Waller.  We are in the process of confirming a local marching band to perform.  

