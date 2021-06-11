Dermatology
At the Shreveport VA we provide clinical and surgical diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases.
The mission of the Dermatology Section, Medicine Service at the Shreveport VA is to provide expert medical and surgical treatment for disorders of the skin, hair and nails. Our Dermatology Clinic treats skin diseases from acne to skin cancer. Our doctors treat the following diseases and disorders of the skin:
- Adult acne
- Precancerous Actinic Keratoses
- Basal Cell Carcinoma below 2 cm
- Cysts of the skin
- Eczema/Atopic dermatitis
- Folliculitis
- Genital and common warts
- Hair loss disorders
- Herpes Simplex
- Infectious skin disorders: bacterial, fungal, parasitic and viral
- Inflammatory skin disorders
- Insect bites
- Keloid scars
- Melanoma: diagnosis and surgery of thin lesions
- Melasma
- Nail disorders
- Moles and other irritating benign growths
- Psoriasis
- Rosacea
- Seborrheic Dermatitis
- Squamous Cell Carcinoma below 2 cm
- Urticaria (hives) not involving the throat
- Vitiligo
Our dermatologists here at the Shreveport VA treat patients who have complex dermatology problems or conditions requiring specialized treatment. We can perform the following specialty services and treatments for disorders of the skin:
- Phototherapy: ultraviolet light therapy for skin disorders
- Biologic psoriasis therapies
- Patch testing for allergic contact dermatitis
- Fungal testing
- MOHS micrographic surgery for skin cancer
- Teledermatology