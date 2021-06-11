The mission of the Dermatology Section, Medicine Service at the Shreveport VA is to provide expert medical and surgical treatment for disorders of the skin, hair and nails. Our Dermatology Clinic treats skin diseases from acne to skin cancer. Our doctors treat the following diseases and disorders of the skin:

Adult acne

Precancerous Actinic Keratoses

Basal Cell Carcinoma below 2 cm

Cysts of the skin

Eczema/Atopic dermatitis

Folliculitis

Genital and common warts

Hair loss disorders

Herpes Simplex

Infectious skin disorders: bacterial, fungal, parasitic and viral

Inflammatory skin disorders

Insect bites

Keloid scars

Melanoma: diagnosis and surgery of thin lesions

Melasma

Nail disorders

Moles and other irritating benign growths

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Squamous Cell Carcinoma below 2 cm

Urticaria (hives) not involving the throat

Vitiligo

Our dermatologists here at the Shreveport VA treat patients who have complex dermatology problems or conditions requiring specialized treatment. We can perform the following specialty services and treatments for disorders of the skin:

Phototherapy: ultraviolet light therapy for skin disorders

Biologic psoriasis therapies

Patch testing for allergic contact dermatitis

Fungal testing

MOHS micrographic surgery for skin cancer

Teledermatology

