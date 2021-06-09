Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

The Shreveport VA provides comprehensive pulmonary and critical care services to eligible Veterans. In addition to administering care in and supervising the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), we provide inpatient critical care and pulmonary consultative services and outpatient pulmonary consultations with ongoing care to those with chronic lung disease. Our services also include routine pulmonary procedures including pulmonary function testing, flexible bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), diagnostic and therapeutic thoracentesis and thoracostomy tube placement.

Shreveport VA Health Care | Pulmonary