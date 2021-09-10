PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2021

Shreveport , LA — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sept. 10, 2021 It’s Flu Season, Shreveport VA offers the Flu Vaccine The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is offering the flu vaccine to all enrolled veterans. Veterans using the Shreveport facility may receive the Vaccine during any primary care appointment or walk-in to their primary care clinic.

Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics may take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday thru Dec.22; however, the Monroe Veterans Clinic will have a last flu clinic on Dec. 15. The Vaccine will always be available during scheduled appointments.

Three drive-thru flu shot clinics are planned for Sept. 25, Oct. 2, and Oct. 9 from 8 a.m.-noon. COVID vaccines are not available in the flu shot drive-thru clinic.

But the Shreveport VA also offers the COVID-19 Vaccine, and both the flu and COVID vaccines are recommended. The COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at the same time as the flu vaccine.

Safe care is the mission at the Shreveport VA. Consider the flu and COVID-19 vaccines for yourself, your family, and your community. But flu season is here, and the flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of flu from person to person, especially during a pandemic. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay at home when sick.