Overton Brooks VA Medical Center - Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive Campus Map
Directions
- Overton Brooks VA Medical Center may be reached from Interstate 20 by taking the Market Street South exit. Market Street merges with Spring Street, which becomes Youree Drive (Route 1). Follow Youree Drive to Stoner Avenue (look for the National Guard Armory on the left corner), and turn left onto Stoner. The Medical Center main entrance is half a block up on the left.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
510 E. Stoner Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101-4295
Intersection:
E. Stoner Ave and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway
Coordinates: 32°30'0.04"N 93°43'22.26"W