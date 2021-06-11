For more than 95 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation.

The mission of VA Research is fourfold:

to improve Veterans' health and well-being via basic, translational, clinical, health services, and rehabilitative research;

to apply scientific knowledge to develop effective individualized care solutions for Veterans;

to attract, train, and retain the highest-caliber investigators, and nurture their development as leaders in their fields; and

to assure a culture of professionalism, collaboration, accountability, and the highest regard for research volunteers' safety and privacy.

VA Research is unique because of its focus on health issues that affect Veterans. It is part of an integrated health care system with a state-of-the-art electronic health record and has come to be viewed as a model for superior bench-to-bedside research.