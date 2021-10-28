Ark-La-Tex Veterans: COVID-19 booster shots available

The Shreveport VA is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots.

For those who completed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, these groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18 + who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older vaccinated at least two months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may like to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations allow for mix and match dosing.

The initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection, and in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death, the booster shot will “boost” antibody protection.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff, and the Ark-La-Tex community against COVID-19,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director. “While we expect a large number of requests for booster shots, we recommend scheduling a booster shot appointment with your primary care team, but please be patient if using the COVID walk-in clinic.”

As supply and capacity permits, the Shreveport VA is also offering booster shots to Veteran spouses and caregivers under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Veterans who have scheduled primary care appointments will be offered the booster or initial vaccine during the visit. The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open; however, initial series vaccinations take priority. The walk-in clinic is located in room 2W64, at the main facility.

Veterans who receive care at one of the Veterans Clinics should call their clinic to schedule.

CDC advises that it is safe to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA may get both shots during the same visit.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine.