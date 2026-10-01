Shreveport VA Pharmacy earns Platinum Practice designation for team-based approach to Veteran care

In late September, OBVAMC became one of only 22 VA pharmacy programs across the nation to receive the PACT Platinum Practice Designation from VA’s Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office and Office of Primary Care. In VA's primary care model, teams are called Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACT.

"This recognition is a true testament to the dedication, hard work, and collaboration our team has demonstrated in providing outstanding care to Veterans," said Dr. Alisa Miller, chief of pharmacy service at OBVAMC.

PACT Platinum Practice designation honors programs that embody the ideal team-based care model, one that strengthens both Veteran access and quality of care. Participating groups within the medical center include clinical pharmacy, primary care providers, nursing, and medical support assistants.

"This achievement reflects not only our commitment to integrating clinical pharmacy into Veteran care but also the positive culture we've fostered through teamwork and innovation," Miller added. "It's wonderful to see our efforts acknowledged in such a meaningful way, and I couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment."

While the designation process took months of rigorous evaluations to achieve, growing the pharmacy clinical practice and integrating within the primary care department has been the goal for much longer.

"Achieving this status just seven years after the program's inception makes the accomplishment especially meaningful," Miller said. "It is a remarkable milestone and a reflection of the dedication, collaboration, and sustained effort that went into building the program."

The designation sets Overton Brooks apart as one of VA’s best practices.