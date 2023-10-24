National Caregivers Month

Caregivers, Veterans, Help, Assistance

Laughter as a Whole Health Practice

Hosted by VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System

November 27, 2023

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Join via Webex link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=medd7f1bef81f9919682ecff66186369b

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

November 9, 2023

10:30 to 11:30 AM

In Person at VASNHS Rm L1927

or

Online

Join from Webex Link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mc673ac34ecbdb29d24aed516f8a7f21d

Join us for a fun and informative cooking demonstration from our amazing Chief Walsh!

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

November 14, 2023

10:00 to 11:00 AM

In Person at VASNHS Rm L1927

or

Online:

Join from Webex Link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma7371d204d0513bde290127d7c22dbb0

Join us for a fun and informative cooking demonstration from our amazing Chief Walsh!

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775

Creative Journaling

November 13, 2023

2:00 to 3:00 PM

In Person at VASNHS Rm B1149

or

Online:

Join from Webex Link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma8c30d65138a603e41814fd6eec8bd64

Come Join VA Recreation Therapy to learn about creative journaling!!

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775

“M” Technique

November 15, 2023

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

In Person at VASNHS Rm B1149

Come Join Caregiver Support Staff to learn this teqhnique!

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775

Virtual Resource Fair

Hosted by VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System

November 30, 2023

9:00 to 11:00 AM

Online

Join via Webex link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m15d195e0a599f0a50f98b1882740704c

Come learn about VA and Community Resources available to you. Speakers will include Parkinson Support Center of northern Nevada, Sanford Center for Aging, Bees4Vets, VA Whole Health, VA Nutrition Services and VA Memory Care Clinic

Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775