National Caregivers Month
When:
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Laughter as a Whole Health Practice
Hosted by VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
November 27, 2023
10:00 to 11:00 AM
Join via Webex link:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=medd7f1bef81f9919682ecff66186369b
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
November 9, 2023
10:30 to 11:30 AM
In Person at VASNHS Rm L1927
or
Online
Join from Webex Link:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mc673ac34ecbdb29d24aed516f8a7f21d
Join us for a fun and informative cooking demonstration from our amazing Chief Walsh!
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
November 14, 2023
10:00 to 11:00 AM
In Person at VASNHS Rm L1927
or
Online:
Join from Webex Link:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma7371d204d0513bde290127d7c22dbb0
Join us for a fun and informative cooking demonstration from our amazing Chief Walsh!
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
Creative Journaling
November 13, 2023
2:00 to 3:00 PM
In Person at VASNHS Rm B1149
or
Online:
Join from Webex Link:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma8c30d65138a603e41814fd6eec8bd64
Come Join VA Recreation Therapy to learn about creative journaling!!
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
“M” Technique
November 15, 2023
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
In Person at VASNHS Rm B1149
Come Join Caregiver Support Staff to learn this teqhnique!
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
Virtual Resource Fair
Hosted by VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
November 30, 2023
9:00 to 11:00 AM
Online
Join via Webex link:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m15d195e0a599f0a50f98b1882740704c
Come learn about VA and Community Resources available to you. Speakers will include Parkinson Support Center of northern Nevada, Sanford Center for Aging, Bees4Vets, VA Whole Health, VA Nutrition Services and VA Memory Care Clinic
Call your local VA Caregiver Support Coordinator to register: 775 326-5775
