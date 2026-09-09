VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) will host a Choose VA Outreach Tele-Town Hall as a part of a national initiative to enroll more Veterans into the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system.

This is a special event crafted just for Veterans who have not yet enrolled in VA health care. This town hall is your opportunity to connect with the Department of Veterans Affairs and learn about the many benefits and resources available to you. Our goal is to make it easier for you to understand your options, ask questions, and get the support you need to enroll in VA care.

WHO: Veterans who are unaffiliated with the VA health system, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 29th 5:00 – 6:00 P.M.

WHERE: ONLINE: Veterans Town Hall - Microsoft Teams

DIAL IN BY PHONE: 1-

Phone conference ID: 219 731 456#

You are invited to submit questions for consideration here.