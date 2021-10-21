Get your Flu Shot
- When
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
Main Campus: Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
East Campus, North Campus and Susanville: Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Carson Valley (Gardnerville): Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fallon: Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Note: Let Veterans know they can receive their flu vaccine from their VA provider during face-to-face appointments.