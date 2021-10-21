 Skip to Content
Get your Flu Shot

Get the flu shot and not the flu

When
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
Where

Ioannis A. Lougaris Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Main Campus: Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

East Campus, North Campus and Susanville:  Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Carson Valley (Gardnerville): Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Fallon: Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Note: Let Veterans know they can receive their flu vaccine from their VA provider during face-to-face appointments.

