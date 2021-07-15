Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From Interstate 395 heading either north or south, exit Mill Street, head west approximately 1/2 mile, turn left on Kietzke Lane, turn right on Taylor Street (small side street), turn left on Kirman Avenue. The main parking lot is on your left.

From Interstate 80 heading either east or west, exit Wells Avenue, head south approximately 1.4 miles, turn left on Taylor Street, turn right on Kirman Avenue (3 blocks up on Taylor). The main parking lot is on your left.

View on Facility locator.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

39°30'58.74"N 119°47'58.28"W

Address:

Ioannis A. Lougaris Veterans' Administration Medical Center

975 Kirman Avenue

Reno, NV 89502-0993

Intersection:

Kirman Avenue and East Taylor Street

