Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 395 heading either north or south, exit Mill Street, head west approximately 1/2 mile, turn left on Kietzke Lane, turn right on Taylor Street (small side street), turn left on Kirman Avenue. The main parking lot is on your left.
From Interstate 80 heading either east or west, exit Wells Avenue, head south approximately 1.4 miles, turn left on Taylor Street, turn right on Kirman Avenue (3 blocks up on Taylor). The main parking lot is on your left.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
39°30'58.74"N 119°47'58.28"W
Address:
Ioannis A. Lougaris Veterans' Administration Medical Center
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993
Intersection:
Kirman Avenue and East Taylor Street