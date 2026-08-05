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Pioneer VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Pioneer VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1175 Financial Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center
Reno, NV 89502-2348

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Pioneer clinic, Carson City, Nevada

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Pioneer VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT)

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Sierra Nevada health care

Get updates from VA Sierra Nevada health care

Last updated: 