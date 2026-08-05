Pioneer VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Pioneer VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1175 Financial Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center
Reno, NV 89502-2348
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Pioneer VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT)
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.