Annual Homeless Stand Down Cancelled Yet Help is Still Here

September 23, 2021

Reno , NV — Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is cancelled, however homeless Veterans will receive the care and support they have earned.

Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s annual homeless stand down scheduled for September 24, 2021.

Currently the COVID-19 positivity rate in the community is high, and the COVID-19 vaccination rate is low. Given the increased COVID-19 Delta Variant activity, VASNHCS did not want to jeopardize the health and wellness of participants.

VASNHCS is committed to providing health care and services to our homeless Veterans. In lieu of this year’s event, our homeless team and committed community partners are pivoting our efforts to ensure Veterans’ needs are meet and they have access to important resources.

Homeless Veterans can expect the following:

VASNHCS is planning to deliver winter items to our local homeless and under-served Veterans.

VASNHCS is packaging duffle bags stuffed with much needed items for our homeless Veterans to use.

Veterans participating in our HUD-VASH Voucher Program can expect a visit from our staff with resources they need.

Homeless Veterans in need, please call 775-324-6600, or visit our facility at 350 Capital Hill Avenue, Reno, NV 89502.

For questions or to learn more, please feel free to contact me at Ryan.Coverdell@va.gov Phone: 775-224-5533

