Final Carson Valley VA Clinic Walk-in Flu Vaccinations

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2021

Carson , NV — Reno, NV –VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) will conduct a walk-in flu vaccination clinic at our Carson Valley VA location in Gardnerville, Nevada to ensure our Veterans are protected from the flu this season.

What: Walk-in VA Flu Vaccination Clinic


Where: Carson Valley VA Clinic, 1330 Waterloo Ln #101, Gardnerville, NV 89410


When: Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.


Who: All Veterans currently enrolled in VA health care at VASNHCS


VASNHCS continues to offer vaccinations for both COVID-19 as well as flu. While the COVID-19 vaccination is offered under the Save Lives Act, at this time the flu vaccinations are only being offered to Veterans who are currently enrolled in our health care system.

