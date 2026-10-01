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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

News releases

News Releases for VA Sierra Nevada health care.

  • October 21, 2021

    Reno, NV –VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) will conduct a walk-in flu vaccination clinic at our Carson Valley VA location in Gardnerville, Nevada to ensure our Veterans are protected from the flu this season.

  • September 23, 2021

    Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is cancelled, however homeless Veterans will receive the care and support they have earned.

  • April 13, 2021

    VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System will be introducing their new Veteran focused website in 2021.