News releases
News Releases for VA Sierra Nevada health care.
October 21, 2021
Reno, NV –VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) will conduct a walk-in flu vaccination clinic at our Carson Valley VA location in Gardnerville, Nevada to ensure our Veterans are protected from the flu this season.
September 23, 2021
Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is cancelled, however homeless Veterans will receive the care and support they have earned.
April 13, 2021
VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System will be introducing their new Veteran focused website in 2021.