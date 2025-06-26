Scoping notice for proposed relocation of the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center (Reno VAMC)

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2025

Reno, NV - Scoping Notice for Preparation of a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 Consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act for the Proposed Relocation of the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

The U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is issuing this scoping notice to solicit comment and advise the public, agencies, and stakeholders of the proposed relocation of the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center (Reno VAMC) services and facilities in Reno, Nevada (the Proposed Action). The purpose of this Proposed Action is to provide exceptional health care planning, facilities and services to the current and future Veteran population in the Northern Nevada (Reno) region. The region is undergoing substantial growth in the health care needs of the Veteran population, which is placing additional demands on the already stressed health care infrastructure.

The Proposed Action is needed to address critical space, functional, and infrastructure limitations of existing facilities at the current Reno VAMC. Originally built in the 1930’s, the existing Reno VAMC campus has aging, seismically deficient facilities and infrastructure, and site space limitations, which impact its ability to meet modern health care requirements. The current VAMC campus buildings are situated on approximately 13 acres of land within a fully developed residential area of Reno. VA estimates that over 300,000 square feet of additional building space and over 500 additional parking spaces are needed to meet the projected health care service requirements. In addition, a seismic study of the Reno VAMC campus found that five of the campus buildings, or nearly 75 percent of the campus square footage, do not meet current seismic building code standards and are at risk of significant damage or failure from a major seismic event.

Please see the associated attachment for more details.