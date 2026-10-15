VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

Reno, NV - VASNHCS received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

Reno, Nevada – VASNHCS received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VASNHCS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Bldg 12 Relocate Pump Power

Modernize Elevators - Reno, NV

Replace OR, Cath Lab & SPS Decon Flooring

Upgrade Johnson Controls Metasys System

“This funding allows VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Reno,” said Mr. Thomas R Talamante, Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: