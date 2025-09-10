Health Promotion Disease Prevention Resources Inventory

Resources Checklist for Healthy Living Messages

* Denotes non-VA resource. Links to information and websites outside of the VA do not indicate an endorsement of services or products offered by those sites. In addition, these sites may have privacy and security policies that are inconsistent with VA.

Check the boxes of any programs you might be interested in and share with your provider.

Be Involved in Your Health Care

□ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) QuestionBuilder App*

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Diabetes management

□ Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support classes

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Live Whole Health app

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ VA welcome kit

□ Veteran orientation class

□ Whole Health orientation



Be Physically Active

□ Achieve Tahoe*

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Anti-Frail Strength Training Program

□ Carson City Aquatic Facility*

□ Chair yoga

□ Churchill County Aquatic Center*

□ Fall prevention class

□ Fit But Not Forgotten

□ Gentle yoga

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Military Sports Camp – City of Reno*

□ Ompractice*

□ Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) HOPE*

□ Project HERO – City of Reno*

□ Recreation therapy

□ Reno Vet Center*

□ Restore Resilience*

□ Strength training

□ Tai chi

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ Team Red White and Blue*

□ Veterans Yoga Project*

□ Walk group

□ Weekend Wellness

□ Whole Health orientation

□ Yoga

Be Safe

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Anti-Frail Strength Training Program

□ Central Nevada Health District*

□ Lassen County Public Health*

□ Northern Nevada Public Health*

□ Fall prevention class

□ Intimate partner violence assistance program coordinator

□ Suicide prevention coordinators

□ Veterans Crisis Line

Be Tobacco Free

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Quit smoking coach*

□ Quit VET

□ Smokefree Vet

□ Stay Quit Coach 2.0

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ Tobacco cessation program

□ Telequit

□ Whole Health orientation

Eat Wisely

□ Anti-Inflammatory Diet class

□ Diabetes management

□ Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support classes

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Heart Healthy Class

□ Healthy Teaching Kitchen class

□ Healthy Teaching Kitchen series

□ Individual appointment with a dietitian

□ Intuitive eating class

□ MOVE! Coach app

□ MOVE! orientation class

□ Prescription pantry program

□ Restore Resilience*

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ Whole Health orientation

Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations

□ Central Nevada Health District*

□ Lassen County Public Health*

□ Northern Nevada Public Health*

□ Preventive care recommendations

Limit Alcohol

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Mental Health Clinic

□ Primary Care Mental Health Integration providers

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ VetChange app

□ Whole Health orientation

Manage Stress

□ Acupressure

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Clinical hypnosis

□ David J. Drakulich Art Foundation for Freedom of Expression*

□ Guided imagery

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Managing stress class

□ Meditation

□ Mental Health Clinic

□ Mindfulness class

□ Mindfulness Coach app

□ Moving Forward

□ National Resource Directory*

□ National Veterans Financial Resource Center

□ Ompractice*

□ Primary Care Mental Health Integration providers

□ Reno Vet Center*

□ Restore Resilience*

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ VA Calm Mindfulness training

□ VA welcome kit

□ Veterans Yoga Project*

□ Warrior at Rest

□ Weekend Wellness

□ Whole Health orientation

□ Yoga

Sleep Well

□ Acupressure

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Insomnia coach app

□ Mental Health Clinic

□ Mindfulness Coach app

□ Path to Better Sleep

□ Primary Care Mental Health Integration providers

□ Sleep education class

□ VA Calm Mindfulness training

□ Warrior at Rest

Strive for a Healthy Weight

□ Annie app for Veterans

□ Anti-Inflammatory Diet class

□ Diabetes management

□ Health and wellness coaching services

□ Healthy Teaching Kitchen Class

□ Healthy Teaching Kitchen Series

□ Individual appointment with a dietitian

□ Intuitive eating class

□ MOVE! Coach app

□ MOVE! orientation class

□ Prescription pantry program

□ Primary Care Mental Health Integration providers

□ Taking Charge of My Life and Health

□ Walk group

□ Whole Health orientation

Resources

Achieve Tahoe*

Achieve Tahoe is proud to serve military Veterans and active-duty service members with permanent disabilities at discounted rates year-round. They also have scholarships available to cover the full cost of activities if needed. Their programs include: snow sports, sailing, climbing, waterskiing, equestrian, hiking and archery. Access: If you are a Veteran with a disability and are interested in participating in their activities, contact Marina Gardiner at 530-581-4161, ext. 6 or Marina@achievetahoe.org

Acupressure

Acupressure is a massage therapy technique in which pressure is applied to specific points of the body to effect a change. Acupressure points are located along traditional acupuncture meridian pathways that, when stimulated, create local effects on the tissues. According to acupuncture theory, acupressure is thought to normalize the flow of qi (balance the energy) in the meridians for sleep, stress and well-being. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230.

AHRQ QuestionBuilder App*

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) QuestionBuilder app helps patients and caregivers prepare for medical appointments and maximize visit time. Access: https://www.ahrq.gov/questions/question-builder/index.html

Annie app for Veterans

Annie is a VA text messaging service that empowers Veterans to take an active role in their health care by sending various automated self-care reminders. Messages you receive from Annie can include reminders to take your medication, tips for reducing stress, instructions to prepare for your health care appointments, and more. Access: https://mobile.va.gov.

Anti-Frail Strength Training Program

Participants learn how strength and training can help improve their quality of life, reverse the trends of aging, and empower them to do the activities they want. This 6-week program is focused on improving overall strength through barbell training with education on long-term sustainability and health. Access: physical therapy anti-frail group classes consult.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet class

This one-hour class discusses the relationship between chronic disease, chronic inflammation and diet. It is for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of how food affects our health. For more information, call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Carson City Aquatic Facility*

The facility has an Olympic pool, therapy pool, parent/tot pool, outdoor pool, and a fitness center. It’s free for Veterans with a 50% or greater service-related disability to attend. Access: call 775-887-2242 or email mfreeman@carson.org

Central Nevada Health District*

Provides clinical health services for preventing disease and education on health and wellness. Services include chronic disease prevention, immunization, maternal child health, tuberculosis, family planning, and STI services. Serving the following counties: Churchill, Crescent Valley, Eureka, Mineral, and Pershing. Access: https://www.centralnevadahd.org/ or the following clinic locations:

Churchill – 485 W B St., Fallon, NV 89406

Crescent Valley – 5043 Tenabo Ave., Crescent Valley, NV 89821

Eureka – 351 NV-278, Eureka, NV 89316

Mineral – 331 1ˢᵗ St., Hawthorne, NV 89415

Pershing – 535 Western Ave., Lovelock, NV 89419

Chair yoga

Classes provide education and practice of using yogic tools: posture, meditation, breathwork, lifestyle and mindfulness while sitting to address an individual’s unique physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs. Access: Whole Health or recreation therapy outpatient consult.

Churchill County Aquatic Center*

The center offers a variety of swim sessions, programs, and events for your fitness and recreational needs throughout the year. A discount for daily fees and passes is offered to Veterans. Access: visit https://www.churchillcountynv.gov/163/Aquatic-Center or call 775-423-7091.

Clinical hypnosis

Clinical hypnosis is the process of deliberately triggering a trance state and then utilizing that state to encourage helpful cognitive, emotional or physical healing responses. A trance is a natural biological state of inner absorption, concentration, and focused attention. It can be used to empower patients to make healthier lifestyle and behavior changes, achieve a desired state, build confidence, reduce stress and create change to promote overall well-being. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

David J. Drakulich (DJD) Foundation for Freedom of Expression*

The DJD Foundation provides arts, humanities and recreation programming to Veterans and the military-connected community for the purpose of improving healing and reintegration outcomes. Access: https://djdfoundation.org or call 775-234-8472.

Diabetes management

This class discusses how to manage your lifestyle and diet changes for healthy living with type 2 diabetes. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support classes

This eight-week series empowers participants to prevent acute complications and reduce the risk of long-term complications of diabetes. Dietitians, nurses, pharmacists, and psychologists provide support. After initial assessment, your diabetes provider works with you to determine which classes best fit your individual needs. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022. or outpatient nutrition service consult.

Fall Prevention and Healthy Aging Workshop

This class provides education and skills to empower Veterans to take charge of their life and learn about the many strategies that can be used to reduce fall risk. Access: Whole Health consult.

Fit But Not Forgotten

Veterans work with a City of Reno representative and are offered an assessment of fitness level, orientation and education on fitness equipment and proper technique to develop strength, endurance, and flexibility and discussion of fitness goals. After completion of four classes, participants are eligible for a free, one-year, all-inclusive gym membership at Evelyn Mount Community Center. Services include water fitness, yoga and tai chi classes. Access: Whole Health consult or call April Wolfe at 775-333-7765 or email wolfea@reno.gov.

Gentle Yoga

This is a ten-week series of an hour-long yoga class in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair with the goal of improving balance, flexibility and stress relief. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Guided imagery

Guided imagery involves a series of relaxation techniques followed by the visualization of detailed sensory images, usually calm and peaceful in nature. Guided imagery is a deliberate, directed daydream using multisensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions or mental state for the purpose of increasing natural healing, change, learning, growth or relaxation. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230.

Health and wellness coaching services

Health and wellness coaches are available to support what matters to you. They offer supportive services (face-to-face or through VA Video Connect) to help you set personal health goals and provide motivation, education, and other resources to assist your efforts in reaching those goals. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen class

This one-hour class provides a cooking demo combined with nutrition education to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen series

Six-week series provides nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Heart healthy class

This one-hour class discusses heart healthy fats versus those that increase heart disease risk. This class is for those with high cholesterol, a strong family history of heart disease, or for those simply wanting to learn how to optimize and maintain heart health. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Individual appointment with a dietitian

Individual nutrition education and counseling for Veterans. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Insomnia coach app

The Insomnia Coach app was created for everyone, including Veterans and service members, to help manage insomnia. The app is based on cognitive behavioral therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I). It features a guided weekly training plan, sleep coach with tips for sleeping and an interactive sleep diary to keep track of daily changes. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV, help is available. Access: call 775-686-9310. If you are unable to reach an IPVAP Coordinator, please speak to your primary care social worker or provider. For emergencies, call 911. For 24/7 counseling by phone, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

Intuitive Eating Class

This ten-week series provides a non-dieting approach to changing your eating habits and relationship with food. Intuitive eating is about trusting your body to make food choices that are right for you. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Lassen County Public Health*

Provides clinical health services for preventing disease, and education for health and wellness. Services include chronic disease prevention, immunization, maternal child health, tuberculosis, family planning, and STI services. Call Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm for an appointment for clinic services. Access: call 530-251-8183.

Live Whole Health app

VA’s Live Whole Health app is a free, easy to use tool created for Veterans and others who are ready to take the next step in their Whole Health journey. Whole Health is VA’s holistic approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers care around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. With this app, you can fill out your personal health inventory, set goals, and learn more about Whole Health. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

Managing stress class

This five-session virtual course teaches you how to understand your emotions and responses to stressful situations. The sessions help you learn new ways to cope with uncomfortable emotions and life’s difficulties. Class meets on Thursdays from 3 – 4 pm. Access: Primary Care Mental Health Integration consult or 775-326-2920.

Meditation

Meditation is a defined practice or technique, often arising from a contemplative tradition that primarily focuses on training attention regulation. The intent is to cultivate general mental well-being and/or specific capacities such as concentration, compassion or insight. To differentiate from hypnosis or guided imagery, the focus is on training attentional processes, rather than specifically targeting a change in mental contents. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230.

Mental Health Clinic

The Mental Health Clinic offers a variety of group and individual therapy for Veterans including anger management, depression, anxiety, mindfulness, coping skills, managing distressing emotions, communication skills, and couples therapy. Access: call 775-326-2920.

Military Sports Camp

Annually, the City of Reno, with the generous support of its presenting sponsors and local adaptive sports programs, hosts 15 disabled Veterans and injured service members and their spouse/caregiver for a multi-day military sports camp. All skill levels are welcome. This program is not just about sports; it’s also about attitude, camaraderie and promoting healthy, active lifestyles. There is no cost to military service men or women and their guest. Registration preference will be given to Nevada service members and residents. Access: call April Wolfe at 775-333-7765 or email wolfea@reno.gov

Mindfulness class

This five-week virtual class introduces the practice of mindfulness through discussion and guided practice in a supportive community. Class meets on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Access: Primary Care Mental Health Integration consult or 775-326-2920.

Mindfulness Coach app

Mindfulness means noticing and paying attention to what is going on in the present moment, without passing judgment on it. Mindfulness has been shown to be effective for reducing stress, improving emotional balance, increasing self-awareness, helping with anxiety and depression, and coping more effectively with chronic pain. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

MOVE! Coach app

MOVE!® Coach is an app for Veterans, service members, their families, and others who want to manage their weight. This mobile tool provides users with weight management education and resources in an easy and convenient way. Users can monitor their progress with their health and weight goals. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

MOVE! orientation class

This one-hour class will explain and give options for the 16-week weight loss class series that focuses on healthy eating, increasing physical activity, and applying healthy behaviors as a lifestyle. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Moving Forward

Moving Forward is a free, on-line course that teaches problem solving skills to help learners better handle life’s challenges. This course is designed to be especially helpful for Veterans, military service members and their families. Access: https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/apps/movingforward/index.html

National Resource Directory*

The National Resource Directory is a database of validated resources that support recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration for service members, Veterans, family members and caregivers. Access: https://nrd.gov

National Veterans Financial Resource Center (FINVET)

This center links Veterans to resources that help them better manage their money, so that every Veteran can earn more, save more, and keep their money safe. Access: https://www.mirecc.va.gov/visn19/finvet/

Northern Nevada Public Health*

Provides clinical health services for preventing disease, and education for health and wellness. Services include chronic disease prevention, immunization, maternal child health, tuberculosis, family planning, and STI services. Access: call 775-328-2402.

Ompractice*

All VASNHCS Veterans and employees can participate in free virtual fitness and mindfulness classes. There are over 100+ live, virtual classes, in addition to an on-demand streaming library, cover all skill levels and desires, from simple 10-minute meditation sessions to full body barre workouts and everything in between. Access: https://app.ompractice.com/memberships/reno-va-veterans

Path to better sleep

Path to better sleep provides four ways to help people screen for sleep disorders, understand sleep hygiene, self-manage insomnia and learn about sleep apnea. Access: https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/sleep/index.asp

Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) HOPE*

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and active duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Access: visit https://www.pgareach.org/services/military

Prescription Pantry Program

The Prescription Pantry Program was created by the Northern Nevada Food Bank and supported by a fund for A Healthy Nevada Grant. The premise of this program is that food is medicine, and the program allows providers to “prescribe” healthy food to individuals that would benefit in improving their health. Any Veteran that would benefit from access to healthy food, specifically those Veterans that would benefit from a heart healthy or diabetic friendly diet would qualify. Access: contact your provider for a prescription to the Prescription Pantry Program.

Preventive care recommendations

Recommendations for preventive services depend on your age, sex, health status and family history. Find out which screening tests and immunizations are recommended for you. Access:

for men: https://www.prevention.va.gov/Healthy_Living/Get_Recommended_Screening_Tests_and_Imm

unizations_for_Men.asp

for women: https://www.prevention.va.gov/Healthy_Living/Get_Recommended_Screening_Tests_and_Imm

uizations_for_Women.asp

Primary Care Mental Health Integration providers

Habits, attitudes, stress, or emotional concerns can get in the way of daily life, overall health, and/or quality of life. Some people benefit from talking with a Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) provider about what they can do to live more fully, even with challenging medical conditions and life circumstances. PCMHI providers can help with managing stress, life challenges, relationship problems and at-risk substance use. Providers can also help to address symptoms and improve coping associated with medical issues such as sleep disturbances, diabetes, obesity and chronic pain. Access: Primary Care Mental Health Integration consult or call 775-326-2920

Project HERO – City of Reno

Founded in 2008, Project Hero (Healing Exercise Rehabilitation Opportunity) is a groundbreaking national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and first responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury to achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives. It also helps increase awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by PTSD and TBI. The program is able to provide a road bike rental (6 months, no cost) to participating Veterans. Access: call 775-333-7765 or email wolfea@reno.gov.

Quit smoking coach*

Quitlines provide free coaching over the phone to help you quit smoking. Access: call

1-800-QUIT-NOW 1-800-784-8669

Quit VET

VA’s free telephone Quitline offers tobacco cessation counseling over the phone. This service is

perfect for any phase of quitting - whether you are thinking about it, have started a quit attempt, or getting back on track after a slip or relapse. No referral needed, call any time. Access: call 1-855-QUIT-VET 1-855-784-8838.

Recreation Therapy

Recreation Therapy provides preventative care, treatment, rehabilitation and educational programs and services that address clinical needs, promote well-being and foster the expression of a healthy and meaningful leisure lifestyle. Programming includes creative/expressive arts, health/wellness/fitness, socialization and more. The combined use of non-traditional programming, creative arts modalities and evidence-based clinical interventions increases treatment engagement and allows for greater self-expression and self-awareness. This, in turn, helps individuals solve conflicts, manage behavior, improve self-esteem, develop insight, manage stress, and develop interpersonal skills. Due to the nature of the programs, they are held off campus. Access: Call 775-785-7176 or request a consult from your provider.

Reno Vet Center*

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families. Access: call 775-323-1294 or visit https://www.vetcenter.va.gov

Restore Resilience*

Restore Resilience is a personalized program with live coaches for anyone wanting to overcome challenges affecting their lives. The program is delivered on an easy-to-use app that can be accessed anywhere and at any time. It focuses on stress and anxiety, with additional content in the areas of sleep, nutrition, and exercise for a whole health approach. Access: www.restoreresilience.com/va

Sleep education class

The sleep education class series consists of four, 60-minute virtual classes teaching evidence-based skills for sleep improvement. They include education and cognitive behavioral intervention addressing topics such as sleep hygiene, stimulus control, relaxation and the impact of worry and unhelpful thoughts on sleep. Classes meet on Tuesdays from 11 am – 12 pm. Access: Primary Care Mental Health Integration consult or call 775-326-2920

Smokefree VET

This is VA’s free texting program for daily support and tips for quitting tobacco. It works on any mobile phone. This program is perfect when you are planning to quit tobacco within the next two weeks. Access: To sign up in English, text VET to 47848 or by visiting https://veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevet To sign up in Spanish, text VET esp to 47848 or by visiting https://veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevetesp

Stay Quit Coach 2.0

Stay Quit Coach 2.0 is a free, easy-to-use mobile app designed to help anyone who would like to quit or reduce use of cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, cigars and chewing tobacco. The app is intended to offer readily available support and information for adults who are in the process of quitting or who have already quit. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

Strength training

This 10-week series utilizes body weight exercises, resistance bands, and free weight to build muscular strength and endurance. Access: call 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Suicide prevention coordinators

VA believes every Veteran suicide is a tragic outcome. Regardless of the numbers or rates, one Veteran suicide is one too many. The Suicide Prevention Team raises awareness on how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this complex and tragic health issue. Access: Catina Campbell, LCSW, extension 2923; Stacy Holybee, LCSW, extension 2952; Rachel Girard, LCSW, extension 2962; Roberta “Robi” McMordie, LCSW, extension 2646. After business hours, contact Veterans Crisis Line using one of the following options: dial 988 then press 1; chat at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ text to 838255.

Tai chi

Tai chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, tai chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility and mood. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

Taking Charge of My Life and Health

A seven-week educational and skill-building course that provides the opportunity for exploration of the eight components of the Circle of Health and supports in identifying steps to help achieve overall health goals. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

Team Red White and Blue

This is a community of Veterans, service members, military families and supporters, united by teamwork, shared values and a common goal. They help Veterans lead healthier lives through fitness events, training and programs. Access: visit https://teamrwb.org

TeleQuit

This is VA’s free telephone smoking cessation program, offering medication management, education and counseling. Access: IFC/Palo Alto Smoking Cessation Telequit consult or call 650-493-5000, ext. 60557 to enroll.

Tobacco cessation program

This is a nine-week series for Veterans who are motivated to quit tobacco. Class meets on Mondays 2:30 to 4 pm virtually through Video – Teleconferencing (V-Tel) or Thursdays 11:00 am to 12:30 pm in person in the Patient Education Resource Center classroom (G1601). Access: No referral is needed. Drop-ins are welcome or call 775-789-6636

VA Calm mindfulness training

VA Calm mindfulness training is a structured eight-week mindfulness class that includes instruction in a sequence of specific mindfulness practices and theories to help deal more effectively with the demands of daily life. Learn to surf life’s waves. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

VA welcome kit

The VA welcome kit can help guide Veterans to the benefits and services they have earned. Access: https://www.va.gov/welcome-kit/?utm_source=footer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=VetResources.

VetChange app

VetChange is an app for Veterans and service members who are concerned about their drinking and how it relates to posttraumatic stress, and for all people who are interested in developing healthier drinking behaviors. This app provides tools for cutting down or quitting drinking, tools for managing stress symptoms, education about alcohol use and how it relates to PTSD symptoms, and guidance to find professional treatment. Access: https://mobile.va.gov

Veterans Crisis Line

Callers can connect with a real person qualified to support Veterans. Access free, confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year. The Veterans Crisis Line serves Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. Access: dial 988 then press 1; chat at veteranscrisisline.net; text to 838255.

Veteran Orientation class

Veteran Orientation class provides information on how to access different VA health care services at VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System. Access: ask your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) how to sign up for a class.

Veterans Yoga Project (VYP)*

Veterans Yoga Project is on a mission to support recovery and resilience among Veterans, military families, and communities. Working in partnership with veterans, active duty military personnel, student veterans’ organizations, and other nonprofit organizations, VYP-trained instructors teach free yoga classes and self-regulation skills to veterans and their families. Access: veteransyogaproject.org

Walk group

This one-hour session encourages aerobic activity by walking for beginner to advanced fitness levels and ends with a light stretching session. Access: 775-786-7200, ext. 1022.

Warrior at Rest

Warrior at Rest combines guided imagery or meditation with restorative yoga to redirect the nervous system to a calmer and more relaxed state. Learn techniques to reduce stress and promote restful sleep. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

Weekend Wellness

Weekend wellness is a combination of mind and body practices to release from the week and recharge. Learn gentle movements such as tai chi, yoga, and stretching, combined with breathing, guided imagery, meditation or mindfulness. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

Whole Health orientation

Participants learn about the concept of Whole Health and how they can take charge of their health and wellness through reflecting on what really matters to them and engaging in the many well-being programs and resources available to support their self-care goals. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230

Yoga

Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The various styles of yoga typically combine physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation or relaxation. Offerings include Chair, Intermediate Mat or Restorative Yoga individual appointment. Access: Whole Health consult or call 775-785-7230