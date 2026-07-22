Amy graduated from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed a PGY-1 residency at the VA Northern California Health Care System and her PGY-2 residency in Applied Pharmacoeconomics with the VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 5). Throughout her career she has worked as the Mental Health Data Manager for the Academic Detailing Pilot Program, lead data architect for the VISN 5 PBM and acting CHIO for the VISN 5 and is currently the Associate Director of Architecture and Infrastructure for the Program Evaluation Resource Center (PERC) in the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP). Her current practice interests are SQL coding, user experience, multi-dimensional database (Cube) design, dashboard production, and predictive modeling. She is located at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Mountain View, CA and precepts the residents for their Data Management and advanced analytics rotations.