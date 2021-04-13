She grew up in the central valley of California and moved to Reno during high school. She attended the University of Nevada, Reno for her undergraduate studies in health science and continued her education pursuing a doctoral degree in biochemistry. She completed her doctoral training under the training of Cynthia Mastick, PhD focusing on oxidative stress cellular signaling pathways related to diabetes. After earning her PhD in biochemistry, she completed a one year postdoctoral fellowship in electrophysiology studying calcium activated chloride channels in the laboratory of Normand Leblanc, PhD. She has had the privilege of publishing in multiple peer reviewed journals in the areas of protein biochemistry, cellular signaling and electrophysiology as well as attended and presented at multiple scientific meetings. Despite her love of science and discovery she felt a continued draw toward serving people directly as a physician. She was accepted into medical school at the University of Nevada School of Medicine graduating in 2008 and completed residency training in Internal Medicine in Reno, Nevada. Following residency she joined the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System as a primary care provider.

Her passion for optimization and transformation peaked her interest in administrative processes and this led to an opportunity to serve as the Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care and then later as Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care. In June of 2017 she joined the executive leadership team as the Deputy Chief of Staff. Dr. Sanguinetti has been recognized by Director Lisa Howard as well as by the Network Director for VISN 21 for her efforts in improvement in various facility processes and policy. In her role as the Chief of Staff she is excited to mentor and empower others toward reaching excellence in serving our Nation’s veterans.