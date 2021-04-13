At just nine years old, Mrs. Beverly Johnson, MHA, BSN, RN, knew she wanted to be a nurse. Three days after graduating from the University of North Dakota, she packed her car and moved to Sacramento, CA. Beverly quickly landed a position as an Obstetrics Nurse serving high-risk patients. Within a few years, she was one of the first nurses to serve in the 1980s as a telehealth nurse from Sacramento for women who were at high-risk of going into early labor. Mrs. Johnson transitioned into home infusion care in the community and was soon recruited by Kaiser Permanente Health System to create and implement their first Hospital-Based Home Infusion and PICC Program for multiple therapies.

Promoted as Administrative Service Director in 2004 for the Kaiser South Sacramento Medical Center, Beverly led nursing administration services, participated in the opening of a new trauma service, and implemented the Electronic Medical Record System (EMR), the alpha site for Kaiser. She was recruited to the Regional EMR Quality Lead position & oversaw EMR implementation for 21 hospitals in Northern California; focusing on quality, patient safety, & HRO training & metrics. In 2010, Beverly moved to Reno and, because her Veteran husband loved his VA care, in 2017, she joined the VA. In January 2020, Beverly joined the Leadership Team at the Reno VA. Her experience and knowledge are a tremendous asset to our Veterans patients and she is excited to serve our nation's heroes.