Mr. Bryan Gregory will serve as the permanent Assistant Director at VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS).

Bryan M. Gregory brings over 16 years of comprehensive executive experience in healthcare operations, performance management, and facilities oversight. Bryan joined the VA in 2023 and has held pivotal roles as a Health Systems Specialist to the Office of the Chief of Staff and as a Human Resources Specialist Physician Recruiter. In the private sector, Mr. Gregory has led large-scale clinical operations and consulting in various executive director roles.

Mr. Gregory is a Military Police Veteran of the United States Army. He earned his Master of Business Administration in 2013 and a Bachelor of Science from Saint Leo University in 2011. He has completed his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is a graduate of the 2025 Leadership Development Institute. Mr. Gregory is also a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program, Class of 2026.

Mr. Gregory is married with twin toddlers and enjoys spending time with the family RV'ing across the Sierras.

