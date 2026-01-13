She is a graduate of the University of Utah where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree and Army Reserve Officer Training Program in 2005. She obtained her Master of Science in nursing (MSN) with an emphasis in leadership of health care organization through Grand Canyon University in 2013. She is an RN with nearly 20 years of nursing experience in a variety of healthcare settings, with much of her time spent in emergency medicine/trauma nursing. She has over fifteen years of healthcare leadership experience both in the military and the VA. Her most recent role was as Chief Nurse of Emergency Medicine at George E Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She has held many other leadership positions within the SLC VAMC to include: Chief Nurse of Ambulatory Care, Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department, Nurse Manager of an inpatient surgical unit, Acting Chief of Whole Health, and Acting Deputy Nurse Executive. She also completed a year-long detail as Nurse Executive at a VA medical center in Oklahoma. Cami is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, completed the VA Leadership Development Institute, and is currently attending the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program. Ms. Strouse has one daughter who is 19 and attending the University of Utah to become a forensic psychologist. She likes to spend her free time camping, fishing, and exploring nature with her family and fiancée. She also loves to travel, bowl, and cook.