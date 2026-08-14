Cherie Dillon

She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at San Francisco VA Health Care System. She was previously the Director of Drug Information and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VA Northern California Health Care System. She is currently the clinical coordinator of VHA PBM Prior Authorization Pilot Program based in VISN 21 and is chair of the Adverse Event Reporting System Subcommittee and VISN 21 point of contact for drug information resources. She currently precepts residents in formulary management.