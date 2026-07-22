Diana graduated from the University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of California - Davis Medical Center. She previously worked as a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) in Reno, NV, and eventually accepted a position as the Associate Chief of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy. She is currently the VISN 5 Pharmacy Benefits Management Program Manager and chair/co-chair of numerous VISN 5 workgroups such as the Pharmacy Procurement and MCCF groups and the Pain Committee. Her current practice areas of interest include: medical center cost recovery, pharmacy procurement, pain management, MCCF, and hyperlipidemia/coronary risk reduction. She is located at the VA Northern California Health Care System in Sacramento, CA and precepts the residents for their Formulary Management experience.