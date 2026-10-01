Heather Mooney PharmD, BCPS, BCPP
Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Quality and Patient Safety Service
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Heather M. Mooney, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP graduated from the University of Arizona in 2002.
She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHCS) during the 2002-2003 year. After the completion of her residency she stayed on as a clinical pharmacy specialist and in 2006 she began work in Mental Health, later starting the PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy for the 2015-2016 year. In 2017, she took on the role of Associate Chief of Pharmacy (Clinical Services and Residency Program) and PGY1 director.
She has been board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) since 2004 and certified in psychiatric pharmacy (BCPP) since 2011. Dr. Mooney is involved in a number of organizations and committees both inside and outside the VA. She has been recognized for practice excellence on a number of occasions, including the 2012 VA Secretary Hands and Heart Award and the Bowl of Hygeia in 2015. She loves being active in the outdoors.