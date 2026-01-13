Jenni Wickware

She previously served as the Acting Assistant Director of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System from July 27 - December 18, 2025.

Jenni has over 21 years of experience as a Registered Dietitian and 16 years in management. She began her VA career in 2013 as the Chief, Nutrition and Food Service at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center. Under her leadership, they became the first 1A facility to serve room service. In 2019, Jenni joined the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System as the Chief, Nutrition and Food. During her tenure with Eastern Colorado, she has had the honor to serve as part of the Incident Management Team during the pandemic, acting Assistant Director, acting Deputy Associate Director, and acting Associate Director. She has also served as the acting Associate Director of the Sierra Nevada VA Healthcare System.

In 2017, Jenni obtained her master’s in business administration from Indiana State University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a 2024 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program. Jenni’s leadership is driven by her desire to build relationships that foster a culture of caring and mentorship, which has been evident by her spearheading and implementing Servant Leadership and VA Voices across Eastern Colorado.