She is a board-certified family medicine physician with over 15 years of experience in the private sector and 10 years of experience in healthcare leadership. She served as Chief Medical Information Officer at Memorial Health Systems in Marietta, Ohio, and as Associate Chief of Staff of Ambulatory Care and Whole Health at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Dr. Chesnut is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a fellow of the Physician Leadership Institute of Ohio and a graduate of the VA Primary Care Leadership Development Program and VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program. Dr. Chesnut is married with four children and likes to spend free time with her family, reading and quilting.