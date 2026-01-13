Kristan Murray

Ms. Murray previously served as the Deputy Director of VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS). In this role, she served as the facility’s chief operating officer, providing direct executive oversight of Fiscal, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, VA Police, Strategic Planning, and Emergency Management. She also served as the facility’s executive liaison with the VA Sierra Pacific Network's Human Resources and Contracting offices.

Ms. Murray began her VA career in 2007 as an administrative intern at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, S.C., and has served in various positions of increasing responsibility at several VA facilities across the country. Prior to joining VASNHS in January 2022, Ms. Murray was assigned to the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., where she served as the Assistant Director.

Ms. Murray holds a Master of Health Administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Columbia College.

Ms. Murray is board certified as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and is a member of the National Association of Health Service Executives. She is a 2018 graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program and a 2021 Excellence in Government Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service.