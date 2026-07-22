He graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Idaho State University College of Pharmacy. He completed ASHP accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Following residency, he worked as an HCV, HIV, ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. After a few years, he transitioned into a Supervisory Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Ambulatory Care programs position at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. He has completed the Hines Leadership Development Program (HLDP) and VISN 12 Leadership Development Program (VLDP). His practice interest includes population health, and the advancement of ambulatory care services to improve access to care and clinical outcomes.