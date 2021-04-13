Lisa_Hamilton

While there, she developed process improvements and operational efficiencies as she helped develop a culture of High Reliability within the Operational Services Teams. Between 2011 – 2018, Ms. Hamilton served Veterans at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS) in a variety of roles including Chief, Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Service and Health System Specialist/Executive Assistant to the Associate Director, where she managed space planning and special projects. She has a background in procurement from contracting positions in VISN 16 and the VA Healthcare Systems in Long Beach and San Diego, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ms. Hamilton completed multiple leadership details as Interim Associate Director at the VA Medical Center in Fort Harrison, Montana, and within Eastern Oklahoma she completed multiple Interim leadership roles as Associate Director, Chief of Community Care, and Chief, Engineering Service. Ms. Hamilton served as an instructor/facilitator for VISN 19’s Leadership Development Program from 2014 – 2018.

During that time she advanced her professional competencies as a 2018 graduate of the Veterans Health Administration’s Health Care Leadership Development Program. She is also a 2016 graduate of Leadership VA. Ms. Hamilton earned her Master’s Degree in Organizational Communication from the University of Hawaii, and is a member of Rotary and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Ms. Hamilton’s family includes two adult sons – Ryan is a graduating Senior at the University of Arkansas and Kellen is a new Marine. She has two rescue pups: Miss Molly (an always anxious King Cavalier Spaniel/ShiZhu mix) and Benson (a 15 lb high-energy, always-in-trouble mutt)!