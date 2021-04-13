Lisa Howard

Lisa is the chief executive officer, responsible for leading an integrated system providing health care across a large geographical area that includes 20 counties in northern Nevada and northeastern California. Approximately 108,000 veterans reside in the region, with Reno representing the largest urban area. The Reno campus is the site of the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center, which operates 64 hospital beds and 60 Community Living Center beds. VASNHCS provides care to over 34,000 Veterans.

VASNHCS has an operating budget of more than $250m and employs over 1500 employees. It provides a broad array of inpatient care and outpatient services in medicine, surgery, neurology, mental health, pharmacy, interventional cardiology and radiology, geriatrics, alcohol/drug treatment, ophthalmology, audiology/speech pathology, dental care, and home care. Specialty care not available within VASNHCS is supported through a variety of means, including referrals to community hospitals and VA Medical Centers (VAMC) in San Francisco and Palo Alto, CA. Access to outpatient primary and mental healthcare is also available through community clinics: VA Sierra Foothills Outpatient Clinic (Auburn, CA), VA Carson Valley Outpatient Clinic (Minden, NV),VA Lahontan Valley Outpatient Clinic (Fallon, NV), VA Diamond View Outpatient Clinic (Susanville, CA), and the VA Rural Outreach Clinic (Winnemucca, NV). The major academic affiliations are the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and the East Bay Surgical Program at the University of California, San Francisco. The Research program has 36 active projects in neurology, oncology, surgery, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, and pharmacy.

She has served Veterans for 30 years in a broad range of positions in Phoenix, New Orleans, San Diego, North Chicago, Las Vegas, VISN 21 Network Office and Reno.