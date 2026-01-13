Dr. Lori Rawson graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School in 2002. She completed her residency in 2007 at the Loma Linda University Urology Program and is a board-certified urologist. Dr. Rawson started with the Reno VA in 2009 and has served as Chief of Surgery since 2010. She currently serves as Co-Chair of the University of Nevada School of Medicine's Surgery Department and has been in that role since 2017.

Dr. Rawson completed the Health Care Leadership Development Course in 2015. She enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters and has lived in Reno since 2009.