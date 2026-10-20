Nainwant Singh

Dr. Singh currently serves as Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development at VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, where she directs our growing R&D program overseeing scientists and administrative staff, while also holding scientific and administrative oversight of the facility's research portfolio. Under her leadership, the program has seen notable growth in collaborative research across VA sites and academic partners. She simultaneously serves as the Medical Hematology/Oncology Lead for HSA 5.2, building systems and processes to address healthcare access and quality gaps across the region. She is a trained physician scientist with expertise evaluating how healthcare is managed and delivered. Dr. Singh earned her Doctorate of Medicine from UC Davis School of Medicine, completed her Internal Medicine residency at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and subsequently pursued a clinical then research fellowship at both Stanford University and VA Palo Alto. She has published extensively, with many peer-reviewed articles, national presentations, and invited talks to her name, and she maintains an active role mentoring junior researchers and clinicians, instilling a desire to make a difference.