She completed PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Phoenix VA and Population Health Management and Data Analytics PGY2 residency at the Veteran’s Health Administration VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21). She is currently a VISN 21 Pharmacy Data Manager and provides data support for the VISN endocrine, pain management, nutrition, and anticoagulation subcommittees. Her current professional goal is to use data analytics expertise to create VISN level dashboards to enhance patient outcomes, advance patient care, and support quality improvement projects.