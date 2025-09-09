Steve Flynn

Interests in data and healthcare analytics lead him to complete the Population Health Management and Data Analytics PGY2 residency with the Veteran’s Health Administration VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21). He currently serves as the endocrine, medication safety and Mental Health Data Manager. His focus includes pharmacy analytics and outcomes services and leads the development of organizational approaches to integrate data analytics to effectively measure and positively impact patient outcomes and demonstrate the value of health system pharmacy. He also builds synergistic relationships within the VA, with the goal of developing and disseminating best practices to advance high value care.