Seeking to advance her professional journey, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lewis University in 2014 and later completed her Master of Science in Nursing at Benedictine University in 2018.

Her diverse experience spans multiple areas within the nursing field, including primary care, long-term care, med-surg, surgical nursing, education, infection control, and corrections. The Reno VA is her first experience working within the Veterans Affairs system, where she initially served as the manager of a CBOC clinic. She has successfully completed details in acute care nursing and ambulatory care nursing, and she currently holds the position of Deputy Associate Director of Primary Care Services.

Toni is also a graduate of the Emerging Leader Development Program. She has two sons, one daughter, and three grandchildren, all residing in the Midwest. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, reconnecting with nature, shopping, and spending quality time with her family and fiancé.