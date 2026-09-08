Get Your Free Flu Shot at the VA

As individuals who have served our nation, you understand the importance of readiness and collective responsibility. With the flu season upon us, we have a mission to protect the health of ourselves, our families, and our communities by getting the annual flu shot.

Why the Flu Shot Matters

It protects you. The flu shot lowers your chance of getting very sick.

It protects others. When you get the shot, you help stop the flu from spreading in your community.

It’s free. All enrolled Veterans can get the flu shot at no cost.

Walk In Flu Shot Hours for 2026 (Effective 9/14/26)

Vaccines are available on most weekdays as listed below, except federal holidays.

Reno Main Campus Primary Care - Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–12 pm and 1–4 pm



Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–12 pm and 1–4 pm East Campus - Monday–Friday, 8–11:30 am and 12:30–4:30 pm



Monday–Friday, 8–11:30 am and 12:30–4:30 pm North Campus - Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–12 pm and 1–4 pm



Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–12 pm and 1–4 pm Pioneer Clinic Monday – Friday, 8 am–12 pm and 1–3:30 pm



Friday, 8 am–12 pm and 1–3:30 pm Susanville Clinic - Monday–Friday, 8 am–4 pm



Monday–Friday, 8 am–4 pm Carson Valley Clinic - Monday–Friday, 8 am–4 pm



Monday–Friday, 8 am–4 pm Fallon Clinic Monday – Friday, 8 am–4 pm



Friday, 8 am–4 pm Winnemucca Clinic - Monday and Tuesday, 8 am–4 pm

Flu Shots During Appointments

You can also receive your flu shot during any scheduled face-to-face appointments with your VA provider. Ask your provider during your visit, and they will be happy to administer the flu vaccine.

Your health is our top priority. By getting your flu shot, you take a vital step in safeguarding yourself and those around you, embodying the same spirit of service you showed during your time in uniform.

For more information or to find other clinic locations and times, please visit our website VASNHCS Flu Shot Information or call 775-786-7200

Thank you for your service and dedication. Let's stay strong and healthy together.