PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Application
The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System offers an ASHP accredited one year PGY2 residency in Psychiatric Pharmacy. Our goal is to produce highly skilled psychiatric pharmacists able to excel in a variety of clinical practice settings.
The resident will gain clinical experience in a variety of areas including outpatient and inpatient psychiatry, neurology, substance abuse, and geriatrics/long term care. Additionally, they will gain experience in pharmacoeconomics and teaching. Our preceptors are motivated with strong clinical skills. At our site, pharmacists are considered an essential part of the team and work in a highly collaborative environment. Our pharmacy practice model in ambulatory care was the winner of an ASHP Best Practices Award in 2002.
Requirements
- Graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy with a Pharm.D. degree
- Completion of a first-year pharmacy practice residency or equivalent experience
- United States citizenship
- Valid US pharmacy license
Candidates will be ranked according to the National Match Program. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. Information about registering for the Match can be found at: www.natmatch.com/ashprmp.
Benefits
The salary for PGY-2 residents is approximately $44,597/year. Benefits include health insurance, 13 days of vacation, 13 days of sick leave, 10 holidays, paid tuition and travel to required events, office with up-to-date computer systems, and paid administrative leave for conferences and educational events.
Outcomes
The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System offers an ASHP accredited one year PGY2 residency in Psychiatric Pharmacy. Our goal is to produce highly skilled psychiatric pharmacists able to excel in a variety of clinical practice settings. After completion of the residency, the resident will have the capabilities to be a leader in their future practice site and in the profession, to serve as an authoritative resource for medication information, and to be well prepared to pursue board certification in psychiatric pharmacy.
Residents will gain clinical experience in a variety of areas including outpatient and inpatient psychiatry, neurology, substance abuse, and geriatrics/long term care. Additionally, they will gain experience in pharmacoeconomics and teaching. Our preceptors are motivated with strong clinical skills. At our site, pharmacists are considered an essential part of the team and work in a highly collaborative environment. Our pharmacy practice model in ambulatory care was the winner of an ASHP Best Practices Award in 2002.
Learning Experiences
This 1 month experience will involve orientation to the site, reviewing the requirements of residency, basic training on the computer system, and work on the residency project. Orientation will be customized based on the needs of the resident and is intended for the new resident to gain proficiency in multiple areas prior to the start of rotations. If the PGY2 resident did not do their PGY1 residency at SNVAHCS, they would have the opportunity to go through part of orientation with the PGY1 residents.
The resident is expected to be proficient in Vista (both inpatient and outpatient order processing) and CPRS by the conclusion of orientation. During the month of orientation, the resident is expected to have chosen their residency project, perform baseline research, discussed with the research pharmacist, and determined deadlines for the year (for IRB submission, poster presentation at CPNP, etc). The resident will be expected to read and be very familiar with all of the ASHP Outcomes, Goals, and Objectives for a Psychiatric Pharmacy PGY2, as well as the upcoming rotations. Additionally, there are other clinical/rotation preparatory activities specified in the checklist, including computer trainings on patient assessment and readings on motivational interviewing.
The outpatient psychiatry (op) rotations are a total of 10 weeks (OP 1 is 6 weeks and OP 2 is 4 weeks) required learning experiences. The outpatient psychiatry rotations will consist of several different aspects. Patients are referred by psychiatrists and other providers to the outpatient clinic as well as the telephone clinic . The face to face clinics encompass disease state management for mental health conditions as well as primary care issues, such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. Often the patient may receive management of both conditions by the pharmacist. Psychiatric and other disease states are managed through scope of practice. The rotation will include utilization of the VISN 21 Dashboard for identification and management of conditions such as lab/metabolic monitoring and identification of potentially unsafe medication practices. There will be opportunities during the rotation to identify and improve existing processes.
The pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the OP 1 rotation, and to consolidate what they have learned and gain additional experience for the OP 2 rotation. Initially, the preceptor will be present during patient visits and interviews, with the resident being given greater autonomy and independence as the rotation progresses. The resident is expected to be involved in utilizing the dashboard to identify patients that may benefit from clinical intervention. Additionally, the resident will be responsible for following those on long acting antipsychotics as well as clozapine for medication adherence. The resident is expected to complete non-formulary consults within 24 hours of the request. Patient care documentation is expected to be completed the same day and the preceptor will be identified as a cosigner.
The inpatient psychiatry (IP) rotations are a total of 10 weeks (IP 1 is 6 weeks and IP 2 is 4 weeks) required learning experiences. The 14 bed locked inpatient psychiatric unit (6B) is managed by one to two psychiatrists. The interdisciplinary treatment team includes the attending psychiatrist, a psychiatry resident, medical students, nursing staff, a clinical pharmacy specialist, and social workers. Suicide Prevention and Addiction Disorder Treatment Program (ADTP) staff are present as needed. The treatment team morning meeting occurs daily in a meeting room outside of the inpatient unit, and is immediately followed by rounds on the unit.
The PGY2 pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the 1st rotation, and to gain greater experience and consolidate what they have learned for the 2nd section of the rotation. The resident is expected to attend treatment team and rounds and offer recommendations as appropriate. They are also expected to provide assessment of medications on admission with documentation in the pharmacy interdisciplinary note, assessment and reconciliation of medications on discharge, as well as discharge counseling and documentation. Additionally, the resident is expected to become proficient in providing medication groups, electronic order verification for the unit, and completion of non-formulary consults. Documentation in the electronic chart is expected to be completed the same day of the patient encounter.
The Neurology rotation is a 12 week required learning experience. The single 12 week period is shared between Neurology, Substance Abuse, and CCP/Case Management/PRRC (Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center), to allow time for a greater variety of experiences. The Neurology rotation will consist of several different aspects, which include shadowing the Neurologist during clinic, assisting in drug monitoring, and serving as a drug information resource.
The pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The resident will be expected to serve as the medication specialist and drug information resource in this area. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the rotation. It is recognized that the interdisciplinary team is of great importance, and the resident will be expected to function well with providers of other disciplines.
The Substance Abuse rotation is a 12 week required learning experience. The single 12 week period is shared between Neurology, Substance Abuse, and PRRC (Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center), to allow time for a greater variety of experiences. The Substance Abuse rotation will consist of several different aspects, which include becoming familiar with inpatient and outpatient detoxification procedures for both alcohol and opiate withdrawal, assisting in medication monitoring, meeting with patients as needed, providing presentations and answering drug information questions, and attending and participating in groups. As are available, the resident will be expected to take advantage of opportunities to learn (such as possibly spending time at a local methadone clinic, Northern Nevada Hopes, and/or Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings).
The pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The resident will be expected to serve as the medication specialist and drug information resource in this area. The resident will also be expected to be proactive in identifying opportunities for improvement. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the rotation, although the pharmacist preceptor will continue to be available for questions. It is recognized that the interdisciplinary team is of great importance, and the resident will be expected to function in a professional and mutually respectful manner with providers of other disciplines.
The CCP Case Management Rotation is a 12 week required learning experience. The single 12 week period is shared between Neurology, Substance Abuse, and CCP Case Management/PPRC, to allow time for a greater variety of experiences. The Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) is defined by the VA as an “outpatient multidisciplinary treatment program that provides mental health services for veterans suffering from severe and persistent mental illness (e.g. schizophrenia, schizoaffective mood disorder, bipolar disorder, major affective disorder, and PTSD) with significant functional impairment”. This rotation will consist of visiting the home of the patient along with the PRRC team, assisting in medication group, and serving as a drug information resource for the team.
The pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The resident will be expected to serve as the medication specialist and drug information resource in this area. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the rotation. It is recognized that the interdisciplinary team is of great importance, and the resident will be expected to function well with providers of other disciplines.
Obtaining the scope of practice is intended to be a concentrated experience, although utilizing the scope of practice and undergoing OPPE will occur throughout the year. The resident is expected to work with the facility Clinical Coordinator and pharmacy Administrative Officer on submitting paperwork for the scope of practice. Once the scope of practice has been authorized, the resident is expected to prescribe and order labs only as authorized in the scope and by facility policy.
This longitudinal rotations lasts the duration of the residency. The resident is expected to work on projects throughout the year while on other rotations. The goal is to work on self-directed learning focusing on mental health and time management skills. Accommodations will be made for more time consuming rotations. The resident is responsible for preparing regular topic discussions. Topic discussions are also expected with other pharmacy residents on the VISN Level. The resident will be expected to lead several of the discussions. On months the resident is not presenting, they are expected to create 3 case based questions. At least one power point or similar presentation will be prepared which can be presented at a noon meeting for pharmacists and pharmacy students on rotation at the VA. This can be done at any time during the year. The resident will be expected to complete a teaching certificate course through Roseman University, unless the resident already has a teaching certificate. Additionally, the resident is responsible for serving as preceptor for both PGY1 residents and pharmacy students on rotation while the clinical pharmacy specialist is on the same rotation. The resident is also responsible for teaching the tobacco cessation medication class. Working with the ‘Pharmacy Week’ committee is also expected and additional assignments to complete pharmacy week are required.
The PGY2 project is an essential part of the PGY2 residency in psychiatric pharmacy. During the project, the resident will work closely with the Research Pharmacist, as well as their primary project preceptors. The resident is expected to choose ideas for their project during orientation, and to work on further details of their project during August and September. The Research Pharmacist will provide guidance such as appropriate forms to submit to the IRB, assistance with abstract writing, and attention to deadlines. The resident will be expected to present their project at a minimum of 1 national meeting (ASHP or CPNP).
The purpose of the Pharmacoeconomics longitudinal experience is to provide the resident a variety of experiences in formulary management, population medication use monitoring, and budget oversight in the area of psychiatric pharmacy. The pharmacoeconomic rotation will be for Quarters 2-4. The rotation will start in October (the start of the fiscal year) as new projects will be available and the resident will have greater opportunities for contribution.
The pharmacy resident will be expected to actively engage in formulary management, medication use monitoring, and pharmacoeconomic initiatives in the area of mental health and neurology. In addition, the resident is also expected to participate at administrative meetings to assist in understanding the pharmacy benefit policy development processes.
This longitudinal rotation is set up to allow for continuity of care and the establishment of collaborative pharmacist-patient-caregiver relationships. The concept is for the resident to be able to establish a "panel" of patients that they would be able to follow until they reach goals of care, or the end of the residency. In this way, the care of the patient does not end once a specific rotation ends. The "panel" is expected to be a mix of patients from several rotations and grow in variety as the year progresses. This rotation will occur for Quarters 3-4.
To be determined based on interests of the resident.
How to apply
Application deadline
The deadline for this year has passed.
Important dates for matching can be found at ASHP PhORCAS.
Application must include
- A letter of intent describing reasons for pursuing this residency (limit one page).
- Curriculum Vitae
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts (Official)
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation submitted through PhORCAS
- The following forms are required after acceptance:
For further information, please contact
Kelly Krieger, PharmD, BCPP
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
975 Kirman Avenue (119)
Reno, NV 89502
Kelly.Krieger@va.gov
775-326-2950
Additional Information
This program is affiliated with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Roseman University of Health Sciences, and the University of Nevada School of Medicine.
The hospital is located minutes from Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and world class skiing. Reno offers an ideal climate for outdoor activities, many opportunities for entertainment, and San Francisco, Napa Valley, and Yosemite National Park are within a three-hour drive.