PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Application

The outpatient psychiatry (op) rotations are a total of 10 weeks (OP 1 is 6 weeks and OP 2 is 4 weeks) required learning experiences. The outpatient psychiatry rotations will consist of several different aspects. Patients are referred by psychiatrists and other providers to the outpatient clinic as well as the telephone clinic . The face to face clinics encompass disease state management for mental health conditions as well as primary care issues, such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. Often the patient may receive management of both conditions by the pharmacist. Psychiatric and other disease states are managed through scope of practice. The rotation will include utilization of the VISN 21 Dashboard for identification and management of conditions such as lab/metabolic monitoring and identification of potentially unsafe medication practices. There will be opportunities during the rotation to identify and improve existing processes.

The pharmacy resident is responsible for identifying and resolving medication therapy issues and documenting interventions appropriately. The goal will be for the resident to function independently by the conclusion of the OP 1 rotation, and to consolidate what they have learned and gain additional experience for the OP 2 rotation. Initially, the preceptor will be present during patient visits and interviews, with the resident being given greater autonomy and independence as the rotation progresses. The resident is expected to be involved in utilizing the dashboard to identify patients that may benefit from clinical intervention. Additionally, the resident will be responsible for following those on long acting antipsychotics as well as clozapine for medication adherence. The resident is expected to complete non-formulary consults within 24 hours of the request. Patient care documentation is expected to be completed the same day and the preceptor will be identified as a cosigner.