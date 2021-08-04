2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine
2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine
- When
-
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
Enter event on 26th Street parking lot
No Entry Fees
Open to all vehicles and motorcycles
Dash Plaque / Category Awards / Door Prizes
Big Red Rawkit Riot Band will be playing and food trucks will be onsite.
Questions? Please e-mail jamie.maxymuik@va.gov or call 605-336-3230, Ext 6851
Save or Print 2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine flier and map