2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine

2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine

When
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Where

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Enter event on 26th Street parking lot

Registration

Pre-registration is open until August 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., or register the day of the event in person.

No Entry Fees

Open to all vehicles and motorcycles

Dash Plaque / Category Awards / Door Prizes

Big Red Rawkit Riot Band will be playing and food trucks will be onsite.

Questions?  Please e-mail jamie.maxymuik@va.gov or call 605-336-3230, Ext 6851

Save or Print 2021 VA Sioux Falls Show and Shine flier and map

