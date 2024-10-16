Family and friends CPR skills at Sioux City VA Clinic

When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 380 West Anchor Drive Dakota Dunes, SD Cost: Free





Registration is required as slots are limited. Call 605-336-3230 ext . 5080 to register.

In honor of National Family Caregivers Month 2024, join us for family and friends CPR skills.

Open and free to anyone.

Attendees will not be certified but will gain basic CPR skills to utilize in the event of an emergency and will receive a free CPR mask key chain.

