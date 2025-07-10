Creative Arts Festival and Competition

Open to Veterans and Employees

Download 2025 Creative Arts entry form or pick up an entry form in person at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Chaplain Office, building 5, 3rd floor, room 349

Main entrance front desk

Entry forms will be accepted June 27 – August 1, 2025

NOTE: Only two pieces of Art/Creative Writing/Drama/Dance or Musical Selections can be submitted. The submissions must have been created in the last year. One entry form per submission.

Categories:

Visual Artwork – submissions due between July 28 – August 4, 2025. Submissions can be dropped off in Chaplain Service Office Building 5, 3rd Floor, Room 349

Creative Writing – email creative writing entries in a Word document by July 18, 2025, to Ch Rochelle Binion

Video Recorded Drama, Dance, and Musical Selections – Video recorded submissions are due July 18, 2025. Contact Ch Rochelle Binion for formatting. Please let us know if you need assistance with recording.

Show and Tell Artistic Showcase – New for 2025!

The Show and Tell Artistic Showcase IS NOT a juried category in the competition.

2025 Artistic Showcase Word: JOY

SHOW US and TELL US how engaging in the creative arts brings you JOY. Sharing what brings you joy may inspire others to experience joy as well.

This intent of the showcase is to show the therapeutic value of the creative arts and how engaging in the arts is therapeutic to Veteran health and wellbeing.

SHOW US what JOY means to you AND TELL US how your artistic piece brings you joy.

Submission Requirements:

Veterans may only submit/be a part of one entry in the Show and Tell Artistic Showcase.

May contain a combination of creative art forms.

Entries must be submitted as: Visual Art – JPEG files only Creative Writing - Word documents only (No longer than 1,000 words)



Dance/Drama/Music - MP4 or MOV files, or YouTube links (Length of video: approximately 3 minutes or less\

For more information contact Ch Rochelle Binion 605-336-3230 ext. 6257 or Kirsten Gerdes 605-336-3230 ext. 6454