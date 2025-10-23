National family caregivers month kick off event
National Family Caregivers Month
When:
No event data
Where:
5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Join us for our National Family Caregiver Month Kick Off Event at the Sioux Falls Vet Center!
Veterans and Caregivers are welcome to come and go as they please and attend sessions that interest them!
Vendors will be present throughout the day provide resources and answer questions related to caregiving.
Free lunch will be provided!
- 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
- Coffee & Fellowship
- 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
- Option 1: Family and Friends CPR
- Option 2: Meditative Coloring
- Option 3: Planning Your Legacy
- 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- Option 1: Custom Envelopes and Cards
- Option 2: Chair Yoga
- Option 3: Tibetan Temple Sounds
- 10:45 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
- Time for attendees to visit with vendors and learn about resources!
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- VA SAVE Training for Caregivers
- 12:30 p.m.-1:30p.m.
- Free Lunch & Fellowship
- 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Option 1: Scrapbook
- Option 2: Planning your Legacy
- Option 3: Chair Yoga
- 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Option 1: Family & Friends CPR
- Option 2: Meditative Doodling
- Option 3: Tibetan Temple Sounds
Registration is NOT required.