Caregiving for someone struggling with substance use
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Presented by Danielle Lee, CSW-PIP, LAC
- Recognize the Signs
- Learn how to recognize the symptoms and behaviors of someone using drugs or alcohol
- Special Considerations
- Understanding special considerations for people struggling with drug and/or alcohol use who are older or who have other complicating factors.
- Tools and Resources
- Learn about tools and resources that you as a caregiver can utilize in supporting your loved one struggling in recovery or who is actively using drugs and/or alcohol.