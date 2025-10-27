Skip to Content

Counseling on access to lethal means (CALM) training

Presented by Machelle Kocer, CSW-PIP

  • Identify and discuss lethal methods
    • Learn to identify and discuss lethal means with at risk individuals and their families.
  • Reduce access
    • Learn ways to reduce access to lethal means with at-risk individuals and understand the importance of reducing access as an evidence-based strategy for suicide prevention.
  • Learn about storage options and develop a plan
    • Learn how to store and secure lethal means and/or limit access. Develop a plan to reduce access to lethal means over time.

