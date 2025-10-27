Care coordination and caregiving
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Care coordination and caregiving
Presented by Jackie Tjaden, CSW-PIP, Amy Schulz, RN, Megan Van Sloten, CSW-PIP, and Allison Grong, CSW-PIP
- What is care coordination?
- Learn about care coordination and why it is so important that you as a caregiver understand it.
- How to care coordinate
- Learn how to coordinate care as a caregiver of a Veteran.
- Learn the resources and tools available care coordination is complex.
- Learn who you can call and what is available to help you in this process.